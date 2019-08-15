Trackside Live returns at Bristol Motor Speedway

Trackside Live is back this weekend in Thunder Valley! The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series all head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for short-track action — and two Trackside Live shows.

The live shows are Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET and Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with drivers Grant Enfinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Kevin Harvick slated to appear Friday, and Kurt Busch, Terry Labonte, Matt DiBenedetto and JJ Yeley scheduled to appear Saturday.

The Trackside Live crew will come prepared with games, Q&As with drivers, prizes and a lot of family fun for everyone. Join in on this unique experience, take home some great stuff and even better memories in advance of Saturday’s Bristol Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Aren‘t able to make it to the track this weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! You don’t have to miss a second of the Trackside Live fun as the entire show will be streamed live on NASCAR.com here.