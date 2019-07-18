Trackside Live is back in action at New Hampshire Trackside Live is back at The Granite State this weekend! The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for an action-packed race weekend, including two Trackside Live shows. The live shows will be Saturday, July 20th at 7:45 p.m. ET and Sunday, July 21st at 10:30 […]

Trackside Live is back at The Granite State this weekend! The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for an action-packed race weekend, including two Trackside Live shows.

The live shows will be Saturday, July 20th at 7:45 p.m. ET and Sunday, July 21st at 10:30 a.m. ET with drivers Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, Camden Murphy and Corey LaJoie scheduled as guests over the two shows. NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress is also scheduled to make an appearance on stage.

WATCH: Trackside Live | MORE: Full schedule for New Hampshire | Buy tickets

The Trackside Live crew are coming prepared with lots of games, Q&As with drivers, prizes and a lot of family fun for everyone to be a part of. Join in on this unique experience, take home some great stuff and even better memories in advance of Sunday‘s Foxwoods Casino Resort 301 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Aren‘t able to make it to the track this weekend? Don’t worry, we‘ve got you covered! You don‘t have to miss a second of the Trackside Live fun as the entire show will be streamed live on NASCAR.com here.