TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold officially launches

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, a new streaming product representing NASCAR‘s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space, officially launched Thursday.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold builds off the foundation set by FansChoice.tv, and the NASCAR and NBC Sports collaborative product becomes the most robust live and on-demand motorsports content offering in the domestic digital marketplace. NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC and NBCSN, first announced the undertaking in late November.

Fans will get more exclusive live motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films. The platform will offer exclusive live viewing of a multitude of motorsports, including American Flat Track, select ARCA Menards Series events (including ARCA Menards Series East and West races), NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and tentpole grassroots racing events, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions (NBC Sports‘ half of the schedule only).

International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) enthusiasts are also covered, as TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will feature live and archived content from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge. Live NASCAR national series races (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series) will not be offered on the platform.

Currently for launch, there are a number of archived races and documentaries available. A sampling:

Ten 23-minute episodes from NBC‘s “The List” franchise (such as “The List: Famous Fights”)

A number of NBC and NASCAR Productions feature documentaries (such as NBC‘s “The Wood Brothers” and NASCAR Productions‘ “Refuse to Lose,” a behind-the-scenes look at Jeff Gordon‘s first Daytona 500 win)

Five 45-minute cutdowns of 2018 ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West

Additional race cutdowns from American Flat Track (5), modifieds (3) and IMSA (5)

Fans can access all the content on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold for $4.99/month or $44.99/year. Lower-priced, series-specific subpackages for IMSA, AFT and NASCAR Roots content will also be available. Both the IMSA and NASCAR Roots (which includes ARCA, Whelen Modified Tour, tentpole grassroots events and select NASCAR practice and qualifying sessions) packages are $2.99/month or $19.99/year. The American Flat Track package will have a $1.99/month or $10.99/year introductory rate for 2020. Existing FansChoice.tv registered users will receive an introductory free trial to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

While FansChoice.tv was a web-based platform, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. Upon launch, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will be available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

Click here for additional information on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.