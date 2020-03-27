TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold offering free access to racing fans

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the streaming product representing NASCAR’s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space, is one of 10 sports passes on the NBC network of premium content that currently has free access for fans.

NBC Sports announced Thursday that it was making TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving fans a wide variety of premium content to consume.

Free access to TrackPass runs through May 1. Fans can learn more about the streaming service here.

Available content includes full-event replays of all races since TrackPass launched in December 2019 and nearly 50 long-form documentaries on NASCAR’s biggest stars, venues, and stories. Condensed replays of every American Flat Track, IMSA WeatherTech, K&N and Modified race from the 2019 season will also be made available shortly.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold builds off the foundation set by FansChoice.tv, and the NASCAR and NBC Sports collaborative product becomes the most robust live and on-demand motorsports content offering in the domestic digital marketplace. NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC and NBCSN, first announced the undertaking in late November.

Fans will get more exclusive live motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films. The platform will offer exclusive live viewing of a multitude of motorsports, including American Flat Track, select ARCA Menards Series events (including ARCA Menards Series East and West races), NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and tentpole grassroots racing events, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions (NBC Sports‘ half of the schedule only).

