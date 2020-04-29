TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold has episodes of 'Glory Road' with Ray Evernham now available

NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham is ready to take you back in time with some of the most iconic names in the sport. Now, all you have to do is log onto TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, starting Wednesday, in order to get all 16 episodes of Evernham‘s “Glory Road.”

Hear from legends like Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett — and more — as Evernham takes them on a ride to explore NASCAR‘s historic tracks in a way that will nourish your grass-roots-racing soul.

Find out how NASCAR was done back in the day and how some of those same foundations are still true today in behind-the-scenes interviews told like only those who are closest to the action are able to convey.

For a limited time, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is free, perfect for a time when most of us are at home and looking for binge-watching options.

