Tracking the wild reaction to the Browns/Deshaun Watson news

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While the deal is not yet official, the reports of Deshaun Watson coming to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade set the NFL world on fire on Friday afternoon. The March Madness moved from the hardcourt to the Browns and Texans agreeing to a trade that will send Watson to the Browns for multiple high draft picks.

The reports of the still-unofficial deal created quite a divergent set of reactions. Many are astonished at the Browns ability to make the trade after Watson previously ruled them out as a destination. Others are aghast that the Browns would bring in a player who is still facing civil lawsuits with 22 women for sexual impropriety.

Here’s a sampling of the top reactions on Twitter.

1

1

Recommended Stories