Tracking the wild reaction to the Browns/Deshaun Watson news

While the deal is not yet official, the reports of Deshaun Watson coming to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade set the NFL world on fire on Friday afternoon. The March Madness moved from the hardcourt to the Browns and Texans agreeing to a trade that will send Watson to the Browns for multiple high draft picks.

The reports of the still-unofficial deal created quite a divergent set of reactions. Many are astonished at the Browns ability to make the trade after Watson previously ruled them out as a destination. Others are aghast that the Browns would bring in a player who is still facing civil lawsuits with 22 women for sexual impropriety.

Here’s a sampling of the top reactions on Twitter.

We were told Deshaun Watson didn’t love the cold. We were told he saw an easier path in the NFC. We were told he wanted a big city, and that he wanted to stay close to his family. Everything we were told was moot. Deshaun Watson picked the roster he liked best: the #Browns’. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 18, 2022

I can’t believe they didn’t have to give up any current players. Money is money, they got money. Same with picks really, I’m shocked they didn’t have to give up any players. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) March 18, 2022

Amari Cooper cleaning out Baker Browns locker for Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/dwMo1iEW7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets paid by the #Browns with the terms he wanted and then some. New contract talk has been percolating all this morning. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/FSPBQftzPO — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2022

Yo this is crazy DeShaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns I can't believe they pulled that off are you 😱😱😱😲😲 — Devon wooter (@DevonWooter) March 18, 2022

I legitimately hope the Deshaun gets new charges and justice is served and the Browns are completely throwing away their entire team for this. Most pathetic run franchise in the history of sports. This is worse than 0-16. — Tom (@TomHam11) March 18, 2022

Congrats @deshaunwatson on the new contract! Can’t wait to watch you play again. Happy to see the @nfl and their franchises are allowing you to continue your career after all the BS and lies you’ve been through recently. Onward and upward. The game is more fun with you in it. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 18, 2022

The Browns just put Deshaun Watson on the same team as Kareem Hunt…..during women’s history month.

Where’s all the Browns fans at with the Ben jokes? #DeshaunWatson #Watson #Browns #ClownTown🤡 pic.twitter.com/TZ8ENCX4Nt — 🌰 THE Todd 🌰 (@THEToddRose) March 18, 2022

Does that mean Deshaun takes over the progressive commercials now, I mean he is evicting Baker?! #Browns — Jevoy J Johnson (@BlazeOfHart) March 18, 2022

NFL insiders and analysts: "The Cleveland Browns are officially out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes." Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/PaCB4aOJR9 — Destry Giannonatti (@BlondeBlur07) March 18, 2022

DeShaun Watson: "I don't want to play for the Cleveland Browns" Cleveland Browns: "We'll give you more guaranteed money than any player in history." DeShaun Watson pic.twitter.com/TeZTiDTSGw — Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) March 18, 2022

So many unanswered questions about the Deshaun Watson trade. How did the #Browns go about their homework with so many unresolved legal issues hanging over his head? — Tom Krasovic (@SDUTKrasovic) March 18, 2022

Every single media member covering the Deshaun Watson story pic.twitter.com/ZcjgZeXm86 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 18, 2022

After not playing last season and still facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, it says a lot about the NFL’s attitude toward QBs that the Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a brand new contract before the extension he signed in September 2020 has even started. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 18, 2022

Remember when people were talking about the “new look Browns” when they had Baker, Odell, and Jarvis. Times have changed, results prolly won’t lol https://t.co/QVZpLFbmu6 — Tech Fleece Giannis (@Lil_Giannis) March 18, 2022

