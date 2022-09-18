Tracking White Sox, Guardians, Twins' AL Central race after Sunday

Tracking all you need to know about AL Central race originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After dropping their series opener in Detroit, the White Sox' next two games vs. the last-place Tigers were must-win affairs.

The White Sox took care of business and secured the series win Sunday, which magnifies the stakes for their series this coming week against first-place Cleveland.

The Sox will enter that series no more than four games back of the Guardians, who will wrap up a five-game series against the Twins Monday.

Should the Guardians lose to Minnesota, the three-game series against the Sox could end with a tie for first place.

Here's all you need to know about the division race with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

Sunday’s results

White Sox 11, Tigers 5

After scoring a combined six runs Friday and Saturday, the White Sox’ bats broke out for 12 hits and three home runs Sunday. Andrew Vaughn delivered the big blow with a grand slam in the fifth inning to break things open.

Vince Velasquez allowed two runs in a four-inning spot start, and Tanner Banks picked up a three-inning save.

Twins 3, Guardians 0

The Guardians only mustered three hits following a long day of baseball Saturday in which they swept their doubleheader over the Twins.

AL Central standings (through Sunday)

1. Guardians: 79-67

2. White Sox: 76-71 (3 1/2 games back)

3. Twins: 73-73 (6 games back)

Head-to-head records (tiebreaker)

Guardians: 12-6 vs. Twins (clinched tiebreaker), 9-7 vs. White Sox

Magic number

The Guardians' magic number to clinch the division is 13.

Remaining schedules

Guardians (16 games): vs. Twins (one), at White Sox (three), at Rangers (three), vs. Rays (three), vs. Royals (six)

White Sox (15 games): vs. Guardians (three), vs. Tigers (three), at Twins (three), at Padres (three), vs. Twins (three)

Twins (16 games): at Guardians (one), at Royals (three), vs. Angels (three), vs. White Sox (three), at Tigers (three), at White Sox (three)

