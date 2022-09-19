Tracking White Sox, Guardians, Twins' AL Central standings race after Sunday

Where White Sox, Guardians sit in standings ahead of showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are hosting the Cleveland Guardians in a pivotal three-game series this week.

It's also the final time these two teams will play as they fight it out in a close AL Central race, presenting the White Sox their last opportunity to do push Cleveland down the standings.

After dropping their series opener in Detroit, the White Sox won the next two games vs. the last-place Tigers.

The Sox will enter that series no more than four games back of the Guardians, who will wrap up a five-game series against the Minnesota Twins Monday.

Should the Guardians lose to Minnesota, the three-game series against the Sox could end with a tie for first place.

Here's all you need to know about the division race with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

AL Central standings (as of Monday)

Team W L PCT GB Cleveland Guardians 79 67 .541 - Chicago White Sox 76 71 .517 3.5 Minnesota Twins 73 73 .500 6 Kansas City Royals* 58 89 .395 21.5 Detroit Tigers* 55 97 .377 24

* - eliminated

Head-to-head records (tiebreaker)

Guardians: 12-6 vs. Twins (clinched tiebreaker), 9-7 vs. White Sox

If the White Sox sweep the Guardians, they'd own the tiebreaker over Cleveland. If they lose one game, the Guardians will solidify the tiebreaker.

If the Minnesota Twins were to reinject themselves back into the title race, the Twins currently hold the tiebreaker over the White Sox (6-7). The Twins and White Sox have two three-game sereis remaining, six games in Minnesota and the final three games of the season in Chicago. Those series could be pivotal for the AL Central race, but the tiebreaker as well.

Magic number

The Guardians' magic number to clinch the division is 13.

Remaining schedules

Guardians (16 games): vs. Twins (one), at White Sox (three), at Rangers (three), vs. Rays (three), vs. Royals (six)

White Sox (15 games): vs. Guardians (three), vs. Tigers (three), at Twins (three), at Padres (three), vs. Twins (three)

Twins (16 games): at Guardians (one), at Royals (three), vs. Angels (three), vs. White Sox (three), at Tigers (three), at White Sox (three)

