Tracking where each Longhorn lands in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft has had no shortage of excitement, surprises and questionable moves.

For the Texas Longhorns in particular, they’ve made significant progress over last year. In the 2022 NFL draft, not a single Texas prospect was selected. This year has seen a former Longhorn hear their name called on each day of the draft.

It kicked off with star running back Bijan Robinson receiving a call from the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 pick in the first round. Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was elated to fulfill a childhood dream of being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys on Day 2.

Roschon Johnson, Moro Ojomo, Keondre Coburn and potentially a couple others are expected to hear their name called on Day 3. Here’s an updated tracker on where each Longhorn lands in the 2023 NFL draft and/or where they sign as an undrafted free agent.

Bijan Robinson (RB)

David Eulitt/Getty Images

No. 8 overall in the first round to the Atlanta Falcons

DeMarvion Overshown (LB)

No. 90 overall in the third round to the Dallas Cowboys

