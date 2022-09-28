Tracking where Lions scouts were watching in college football Week 4

College football season runs numerically one week ahead of the NFL. Last weekend was Week 3 for the NFL but it was Week 4 at the collegiate level.

Detroit had several scouts out in the field checking out various prospects in person at campuses and games across the country.

As reported or corroborated by various sources, the Lions had scouting representation at the following games on the weekend of Sept. 24th:

Tennessee vs. Florida

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Virginia vs. Syracuse (Friday game)

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State (Thursday game)

Wyoming vs. BYU

Oregon vs. Washington State

Note that this is not necessarily a complete list.

