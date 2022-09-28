Tracking where Lions scouts were watching in college football Week 4
College football season runs numerically one week ahead of the NFL. Last weekend was Week 3 for the NFL but it was Week 4 at the collegiate level.
Detroit had several scouts out in the field checking out various prospects in person at campuses and games across the country.
As reported or corroborated by various sources, the Lions had scouting representation at the following games on the weekend of Sept. 24th:
Tennessee vs. Florida
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Virginia vs. Syracuse (Friday game)
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State (Thursday game)
Wyoming vs. BYU
Oregon vs. Washington State
Note that this is not necessarily a complete list.
