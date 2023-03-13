Tracking where Eagles’ free agents sign

Marcus Epps played 1,058 defensive snaps last season, the most by any Eagles player. 8 of Philly's top 9 players by total defensive snaps last season have either left, are current free agents, or have received permission to seek a trade. https://t.co/Z1GMyEFeJa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2023

Philadelphia’s 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs is now in the rearview mirror and as the Birds enter an offseason with a ton of unknowns and plenty of pending free agents, the harsh realities of the NFL have gutted the roster during the start of the legal tampering period.

Four key Eagles starters are joining other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed to deals before the new league year.

As the team works to retain C.J. Gardner-Johnson, we’re tracking where the team’s 19 pending free agents sign.

T.J. Edwards

The first loss of the day was T.J. Edwards landing a three-year deal to join the Chicago Bears at more than $6 million per season.

Javon Hargrave

The biggest loss so far, Javon Hargrave joined the 40ers on a four-year, $84 million deal.

Andre Dillard

An expected departure, Dillard secured $10 million per season from the Titans.

Marcus Epps

The hard-hitting safety is heading to the Raiders on a two-year deal.

