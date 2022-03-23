Tracking where Bears’ free agents signed, who remains unsigned

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, where there have been plenty of signings across the league.

The Chicago Bears have been relatively quiet on the free agency front, where general manager Ryan Poles has made some smart, under-the-radar signings at some key positions of need.

But there’s still a long way to go before the start of the NFL season, where there are still some intriguing names on the free agent market. That includes former Bears like Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen.

Here’s a look at where some Bears free agents have signed — and those who still remain unsigned through the first wave:

WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Status: Signed 3-year deal with Rams

DT Akiem Hicks

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Status: Unsigned

OL James Daniels

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Status: Signed 3-year deal with Steelers

DT Bilal Nichols

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Status: Signed 2-year deal with Raiders

DT Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

RB Tarik Cohen

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Status: Unsigned

QB Andy Dalton

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

TE Jimmy Graham

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

OL Germain Ifedi

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Status: Unsigned

S Tashaun Gipson

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

WR Jakeem Grant

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Status: Signed 3-year deal with Browns

OL Jason Peters

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Status: Unsigned

P Pat O'Donnell

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Signed 2-year deal with Packers

TE Jesse James

AP Photo/David Banks

Status: Unsigned

RB Damien Williams

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Status: Signed 1-year deal with Falcons

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Status: Re-signed 1-year deal with Bears

S Deon Bush

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Status: Signed 1-year deal with Chiefs

WR Marquise Goodwin

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

LB Christian Jones

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Status: Unsigned

WR Damiere Byrd

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Status: Unsigned

LS Patrick Scales

© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Re-signed 1-year deal with Bears

OL Elijah Wilkinson

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Signed 1-year deal with Falcons

LB Alec Ogletree

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Status: Unsigned

CB Artie Burns

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Status: Signed 1-year deal with Seahawks

TE J.P. Holtz

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

OL Alex Bars

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Status: Signed 1-year deal with Raiders

RB Ryan Nall

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

DB Teez Tabor

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Status: Signed 1-year deal with Falcons

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Unsigned

OL Adam Redmond

AP Photo/David Banks

Status: Unsigned

