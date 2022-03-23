Tracking where Bears’ free agents signed, who remains unsigned
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, where there have been plenty of signings across the league.
The Chicago Bears have been relatively quiet on the free agency front, where general manager Ryan Poles has made some smart, under-the-radar signings at some key positions of need.
But there’s still a long way to go before the start of the NFL season, where there are still some intriguing names on the free agent market. That includes former Bears like Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen.
Here’s a look at where some Bears free agents have signed — and those who still remain unsigned through the first wave:
WR Allen Robinson
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
Status: Signed 3-year deal with Rams
DT Akiem Hicks
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Status: Unsigned
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Status: Signed 3-year deal with Steelers
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Status: Signed 2-year deal with Raiders
DT Eddie Goldman
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
RB Tarik Cohen
AP Photo/Jose Juarez
Status: Unsigned
QB Andy Dalton
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
TE Jimmy Graham
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Status: Unsigned
S Tashaun Gipson
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
WR Jakeem Grant
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Status: Signed 3-year deal with Browns
OL Jason Peters
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Status: Unsigned
P Pat O'Donnell
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Signed 2-year deal with Packers
TE Jesse James
AP Photo/David Banks
Status: Unsigned
RB Damien Williams
Chris Unger/Getty Images
Status: Signed 1-year deal with Falcons
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Status: Re-signed 1-year deal with Bears
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Status: Signed 1-year deal with Chiefs
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Status: Unsigned
WR Damiere Byrd
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Status: Unsigned
© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Re-signed 1-year deal with Bears
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Signed 1-year deal with Falcons
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Status: Unsigned
CB Artie Burns
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Status: Signed 1-year deal with Seahawks
TE J.P. Holtz
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
OL Alex Bars
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Status: Signed 1-year deal with Raiders
RB Ryan Nall
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
DB Teez Tabor
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Status: Signed 1-year deal with Falcons
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unsigned
OL Adam Redmond
AP Photo/David Banks
Status: Unsigned
1
1