Tracking where all 17 former Alabama football players transferred to this off-season

The transfer portal has completely changed the dynamics of the college football world. Programs like Alabama and Georgia have typically been able to stash away five-star players and reload when the time comes, but now some players expect immediate playing time and will enter the portal if they don’t see the field as early as they’d like. Also, there are many reasons for entering the portal, but having the ability to play is clearly a big one.

In some senses, the portal has started to take away some of that Alabama culture where everything must be earned. Guys like Jake Coker and Blake Sims had to wait multiple years to only start for one year, but that’s what makes it all that much more special.

The Crimson Tide have been very active members in the transfer portal in both ways. They have greatly benefitted from the additions of guys like Jameson Williamson and Jahmyr Gibbs in recent years. However, they have also been purged by the portal as much as anyone in the country with 17 players departing this offseason.

Below is the list of schools where the 17 players transferred to this offseason.

DL, Braylen Ingraham, Syracuse Orange

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ingraham had five career tackles with the Tide and hadn’t seen the field since 2020. He looks to find a bigger role in the Syracuse defense.

CB, Khyree Jackson, Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson had a few starts for the Tide over the past two season, but with how loaded the Alabama defensive backfield is he knew he wouldn’t see the field in 2023. Jackson will likely be a day one starter for the Ducks.

RB, Trey Sanders, TCU Horned Frogs

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Personally, Sanders has been one of my favorite players that never got the opportunity he deserved due to some very unfortunate injuries and a loaded Alabama back field. I think he will have a very successful stint with the 2022 national title runner-ups.

OL, Damieon George, Florida Gators

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

George played in 12 games for the Tide in 2021, but lost his role after appearing in only two games in 2022. He can be a massive contributor on a rebuilding Gators roster.

WR, Christian Leary, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Leary was one of the fastest slot receiver recruits in the past few years, but after two years with the Tide and only three receptions, it was clear he needed to move on. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games with only one reception.

OL, Tanner Bowles, Kentucky Wildcats

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

The redshirt sophomore appeared in 12 games for the Tide in 2022, but saw most of his action via special teams. He heads to Kentucky to help sure up the Wildcats offensive line.

WR, Traeshon Holden, Oregon Ducks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Holden was one of the most unfortunate losses Alabama suffered to the portal as he was quite productive in 2022. He posted 25 grabs for 331 yards and six touchdowns, but will now be joining Khyree Jackson in Eugene.

OL, Javion Cohen, Miami Hurricanes

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen is another tough loss for the Tide as he was second-team All-SEC as voted for by the coaches. He started 10 games and came off the bench for the other two and played in 554 total snaps and looks for a fresh start in Miami.

WR, JoJo Earle, TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

JoJo Earle was another guy that the Alabama staff hated losing. Even though he hasn’t churned out a ton of production yet, he has a lot of potential in his game and will join Trey Sanders in Fort Worth.

OT, Tommy Brockermeyer, TCH Horned Frogs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

At this point TCU is essentially “Alabama West” as the program also landed OL Tommy Brockermeyer who was the No. 2 overall player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He only appeared in two games during his tenure with the Tide, but returns back to his home town of Fort Worth, Texas.

OT, Amari Kight, UCF Golden Knights

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kight was an in-state product for the Tide, but he struggled to ever crack the starting line-up after four years on campus. He will now join forces with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

WR, Aaron Anderson, LSU Tigers

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson was a five-star receiver out of the New Orleans area, so it comes as no shock that he will be joining the Tigers in Baton Rouge. He has a ton of potential to be a key contributor in the SEC, but clearly was upset he didn’t get playing time as a true freshman and dealt with injuries for a large part of the year.

WR, Tyler Harrell, Miami Hurricanes

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell enters the portal for the second time in two years after joining the Tide from Louisville. There were some really high hopes for Harrell given his speed, but he only recorded two catches with the Tide. He will also be joining the Hurricanes.

LB, Demouy Kennedy, Colorado Buffaloes

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kennedy was a massive contributor for Alabama on the special teams, but never really saw time on the defensive side of the ball. He was the No. 38 overall player in the 2019 recruiting cycle and will have a chance to be a day one starter for Deion Sanders and his rebuilding Buffaloes.

TE, Elijah Brown, Florida Atlantic Owls

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Brown was a four-star prospect out of Ohio, but after not seeing playing time in his freshman year he decided to portal to Florida Atlantic and join up with former Texas head coach, Tom Herman.

CB, Jahquez Robinson, Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After three years with the Tide, Robinson never saw playing time outside of special teams. Colorado has a loaded corner back room with Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, so this move doesn’t make a ton of sense to me.

CB, Trequon Fegans, USC Trojans

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Fegans was another high-end recruit who decided to leave the Tide after just one year. He was an in-state product and the No. 104 player in his recruiting class, but will now join Lincoln Riley and his USC Trojans.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire