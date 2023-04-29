The 2023 NFL Draft is over, and for the second straight year, Vanderbilt football didn't have a player selected.

That fact is much more surprising in 2023 than it was in 2022. Linebacker Anfernee Orji, who led the SEC in tackles in 2022 and had a strong performance at the NFL Combine, nevertheless was not selected.

Orji will likely be a priority free agent for teams, and other players who could get a look are safety Maxwell Worship, cornerback Jeremy Lucien and kicker Joseph Bulovas.

Last season, cornerback Allan George signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and played in four NFL games.

Eleven players took part in the Commodores' pro day. Others included tight ends Gavin Schoenwald and Ben Bresnahan, offensive lineman Jacob Brammer, defensive linemen Michael Owusu and Myles Cecil and wide receivers James Bostic and Amir Abdur-Rahman, both of whom transferred from Vanderbilt.

Follow along for updates to see where undrafted Vanderbilt players sign.

SPRING GAME What we learned from Vanderbilt football's spring game

JAMES FRANKLIN What Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin said about James Franklin attending game

Vanderbilt football: Tracking undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tracking Vanderbilt football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft