Tracking the Tigers: Several Auburn commits shine in Week 3

Auburn has one of the top recruiting classes in the country and their commits continue to perform like it.

Several of Auburn’s commits had massive performances in Week 3, including quarterback pledge Walker White who bounced back from a disappointing Week 2 in dominant fashion. His team didn’t pick up the win, but Joseph Phillips continued his sensational senior season.

While they had big games, the top performer from last week’s action is Jalewis Solomon. He scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball and continued to show why Auburn’s staff worked so hard to land him.

Stats have not yet been released for J'Marion Burnette, Jayden Lewis, Martavious Collins and D'Angelo Barber but here is a look at how the rest of Auburn’s commits performed last week.

WR Perry Thompson

Thompson and Foley were unable to get their offense going in their 28-7 loss to Mary G. Montgomery. Thompson did a little bit of everything for the Lions, completing one pass for two yards, rushing three times for 15 yards, snagging four passes for 13 yards and making two tackles on defense.

Season Stats

Offense: 13 receptions for 139 yards, 1 TD; 8 carries for 13 yards, 1 TD; 2 passes for 35 yards, 1 TD

Defense: 3 tackles, 1 INT (pick-six)

LB Demarcus Riddick

Riddick was all over the field for Chilton County in their 28-10 loss to Briarwood Christian, making eight tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and breaking up a pass.

Season Stats: 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 7 QB hurries, 3 PBUs

QB Walker White

LRCA makes a STATEMENT! 👀 Auburn QB commit Walker White’s big night leads Christian to a mercy ruled 42-14 win over Lake Hamilton in 6A West opener.@FearlessFriday Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dH8rQjZnJl — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) September 8, 2023

White and Little Rock Christian responded in a major way after suffering their first loss of the season, crushing Lake Hamilton 42-14. White finished 13-of-22 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed five times for 24 yards and another score.

Season Stats: 33-66 passing (50%), 515 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 rushes for 24 yards 2 TDs

LB Joseph Phillips

Booker T. was unable to keep up with Montgomery Catholic, falling 56-6 but Phillips had another big game. He caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown on offense. While on defense, he registered eight tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries.

Season Stats

Offense: 3 receptions for 62 yards, 2 TDs

Defense: 28 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 8 QB hurries, 1 PBU

CB Jalyn Crawford

Crawford helped Parkview escape North Gwinnett with a 35-32 win. He made one tackle for loss in the game.

Season Stats

Offense: 1 reception for 7 yards, 1 TD

Defense: 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU

WR Malcolm Simmons

Simmons and Benjamin Russel put their first loss of the season behind them with a 57-7 win over Calera. Simmons finished the game with three carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 92 yards and returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.

Season Stats: 3 carries for 19 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions for 213 yards, 3 TDs; 1 punt return TD

CB Jalewis Solomon

Solomon and Schley County needed overtime to beat Bleckley County but they managed to pull out the 48-42 win. Solomon showed his versatility, recording a rushing touchdown, catching eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He was just as good on defense, making two tackles and logging a pick-six.

Season Stats

Offense: 1 carry for 2 yards, 1 TD; 20 receptions for 260 yards, 5 TDs

Defense: 4 tackles, 1 INT (pick-six), 1 PBU

DL Malik Blocton

A stop from the stand up edge position for #Auburn DL commit @MalikBlocton LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/qzcu0ol3Da pic.twitter.com/uc1oETRJy3 — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) September 9, 2023

Blocton helped lead Pike Road to a 41-18 win over Wetumpka, their first win of the season. He made 10 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Season Stats: 32 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries

S Kensley Faustin

Faustin helped Naples stay perfect on the season with a 33-17 win over Immokalee. Faustin made four tackles, including one for loss.

Season Stats: 12 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FR

DL Dimitry Nicolas

Nicolas and Norland crushed Southridge, winning 54-6. He made two tackles in the game.

Season Stats: 6 tackles

WR Bryce Cain

@BakerHSFootball #5 Bryce Cain 4 ⭐️@AuburnFootball WR Commit with a long kickoff return! Baker had the ball on their own 18-yard line and @BryceCain5 took it to the 🏠 Final Score: Baker 33 Wetumpka 17 pic.twitter.com/sGxhtVB27M — OLYMPHIANE (@olymphiane) September 2, 2023

Cain and Baker’s offense once again had a monster game, putting up 66 points in their win over Davidson. Cain finished the game with six catches for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Season Stats: 11 receptions for 261 yards, 4 TDs; 1 kickoff return TD

