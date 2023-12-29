Tracking Tennessee football opt-outs ahead of Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Tennessee football players have opted out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and 11 additional Vols entered the transfer portal.

That exodus will transform the depth chart when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

Here are the UT players who are choosing not to play.

QB Joe Milton

Sixth-year senior Joe Milton opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. He has already accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Milton started all 12 games. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 TDs and five interceptions. He also rushed for 299 yards and seven TDs.

Freshman Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit, will get his first start. But Milton has remained with the team and attended practices and meetings at the bowl site. He will be on the sideline to help Iamaleava during the Citrus Bowl.

RB Jaylen Wright

Jaylen Wright, a second team All-SEC selection, opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

He rushed for 1,013 yards and four TDs on just 137 carries this season, becoming UT’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

Wright averaged 7.4 yards per carry, which led all FBS running backs with at least 100 carries.

RB Jabari Small

Jabari Small opted out, but he has not announced his plans for 2024. He has one season of eligibility remaining because of a COVID-exempt year.

Small rushed for 2,122 yards and 24 TDs in his career. This season, he had for 475 yards rushing while sharing carries with Wright and budding sophomore Dylan Sampson.

With Wright and Small both opting out, Sampson will get his first start.

Transfer portal

These Tennessee players entered the transfer portal and therefore will not play in the Citrus Bowl:

DE Tyler Baron (Ole Miss)

S Wesley Walker

DB Tamarion McDonald (Ole Miss)

CB Doneiko Slaughter (Arkansas)

CB De’Shawn Rucker (USF)

DB Brandon Turnage

CB Warren Burrell (Georgia Tech)

S Jack Luttrell (Arizona)

OL Addison Nichols (Arkansas)

OL Mo Clipper (Charlotte)

OL Connor Meadows (Tennessee State)

