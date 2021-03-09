Tracking the tags: Which players have received the franchise tag?

The 2021 NFL free agency period is upon us, with the deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag on players looming in the next few hours. Although, that deadline could change, as the league is still working out the various television deals that will provide the salary cap number for next season.

Even with the sliding deadline, a few organizations have already made use of the franchise tag. Here is a list of what teams — and players — are going to be using the franchise tag for the 2021 season.

Carolina Panthers: Taylor Moton, OT

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

The Carolina Panthers face a number of decision this off-season, most notably at quarterback where they must choose between running things back with Teddy Bridgewater, building around a rookie in the draft, or acquiring a different player via free agency or trade. Another decision they faced involved their offensive line, and that decision was made on Tuesday. According to Adam Schefter the team has decided to place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton. A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2017, Moton has played in 48-straight games for the team, and was one of Touchdown Wire's top 101 available free agents. As we highlighted, his ability in pass protection is perhaps key to why the Panthers placed the franchise tag on him this week: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MotonVideo1.mp4">[/video] With Moton in place, Carolina can now focus on the other outstanding questions on the offensive side of the football.

Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons, S

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Denver Broncos decided to lock up safety Justin Simmons for another season, using the franchise tag on him to ensure that one of the sport's best safeties will be playing in the AFC West for at least the 2021 campaign. Denver's plan, however, is to ensure that Simmons plays with the Broncos for years to come: https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1367946554481532928 While the safety position is viewed differently from organization to organization, Simmons is the rare type of center fielder at the position that can truly impact the opposing passing game. His ability to read the quarterback and break on throws is essential for a modern defense, particularly with the importance of the passing game.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

It is said that the NFL is a copycat league. As such, the Jacksonville Jaguars are probably going to try and learn from what happened in Cincinnati last season. The Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the first-overall selection but failed to protect him, and Burrow's season ended early with a knee injury but was riddled with sacks, pressures and quarterback hits before he went down. Given that Jacksonville is expected to draft Trevor Lawrence with the first-overall selection this draft cycle, they do not want to see their rookie suffer the same fate. Thus, the Jaguars are reportedly placing the franchise tag on Cam Robinson, their starting left tackle. Robinson has solid footwork and hand technique for a left tackle in the NFL, and is athletic enough to be a force in the outside zone/wide zone game. There are moments on film where he is dominant in the run game, particularly when he can work to the second level in gap/power designs.

New York Giants: Leonard Williams, DT

Pressure is production in today's NFL, and last season the New York Giants pressured the opposing passer on 25.9% of their defensive snaps, tenth-most in the league. While Patrick Graham's creative sub packages were part of that equation for the Giants, another big part was defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Williams notched 42 quarterback pressures and 11.5 sacks last year, both of which were career-high numbers for the fourth-year player. Many have linked the Giants with a pass rusher in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, and finding a player who can win in those one-on-one matchups with a variety of pass rushing moves would be a wise investment. But by using the franchise tag on Williams, they bring back a defender who was often the heart of those sub packages up front, using his ability on the interior to generate that much-needed pressure on opposing passers.

New York Jets: Marcus Maye, S

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Last year the New York Jets let one safety walk out the door, trading Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. They are not about the make the same mistake again. With Adams in the Pacific Northwest, Maye needed to step up in the back third of the Jets' defense. He did in a big way, as he enjoyed a career year with 82 tackles, 11 passes defended, two sacks and another pair of interceptions. Headed into the off-season general manager Joe Douglas had high praise for his safety, calling Maye a "valuable member of [the Jets]" and stating that he has been “a pro’s pro, smart, he’s been reliable and he’s provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn’t changed. We are in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term.’’ The Jets are expected to try and work out a long-term deal with Maye in the wake of using the franchise tag.

Washington Football Team: Brandon Scherff, OG

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

For the second-straight season the Washington Football Team will use the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, meaning that the interior offensive lineman will earn north of $18 million this season if a long-term extension is not reached between the player and the team. Scherff was arguably the best player available at guard this season, perhaps trailed closely by Joe Thuney of the New England Patriots. Turn on any Washington game and you will immediately see the right guard doing things that are dominant at the position, and against top-level talent on the other side of the football. Take Washington’s Week 17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Washington’s first offensive snap: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/ScherffVideo1.mp4">[/video] There is an injury history with Scherff, as he missed the back half of the 2018 season with a torn pectoral muscle, and also missed time in 2020 with a knee injury. Still, with Washington facing questions at quarterback for the 2021 season, making sure the heart of their offensive line returns was a priority, and the franchise tag guarantees that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, WR

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has a few new things in his life. He has a new number, thanks to the signing last spring of quarterback Tom Brady. He has a Super Bowl championship, perhaps due in part to that same signing. Now he has the franchise tag. Facing a number of decisions this off-season, Jason Licht used the tag on his talented wide receiver, who was a core component of the Tampa Bay offense last season. His combination of game-breaking vertical ability with route-running skills makes him a fit in most any offense. Take this reception against the Green Bay Packers in the regular season: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/GodwinVideo1.mp4">[/video] The stack-slot alignment creates some traffic, forcing the defender to play in trail coverage. Godwin gets separation off the line due to the formation, but extends it due to the route, specifically how he sells the inside break with his head and shoulders before breaking towards the sideline. Then there is this play against the Packers in the NFC Championship game, showing off his ball-winning skills in the vertical passing game: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/GodwinVideo2.mp4">[/video] Like the other top receivers in this group Godwin is schematically-diverse, making him a great fit with the Buccaneers. Now, they can try and run things back with a core piece of their offense back for 2021.

