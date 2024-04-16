Advertisement

Tracking spring transfer portal decisions affecting BYU football

Kelsey Dallas
It could be a big week for BYU football.

The spring transfer window — the final opportunity for players to enter their name into the transfer portal before the 2024 season begins — is open from April 16 to April 30, which means the Cougars will need to make a move quickly to address any areas of concern on its roster.

Here’s a look at who BYU lost to the spring transfer portal and who BYU gained.

This story will be updated throughout the month.

Transferring from BYU

Zion Allen, CB, redshirt sophomore.

  • 2023 stats: Played in two games for the Cougars and recorded a solo tackle against Utah Tech.

Naseri Danielson, LB, freshman.

  • 2023 stats: The former 3-star recruit did not make it into any games in 2023.