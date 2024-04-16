Tracking spring transfer portal decisions affecting BYU football

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

It could be a big week for BYU football.

The spring transfer window — the final opportunity for players to enter their name into the transfer portal before the 2024 season begins — is open from April 16 to April 30, which means the Cougars will need to make a move quickly to address any areas of concern on its roster.

Here’s a look at who BYU lost to the spring transfer portal and who BYU gained.

This story will be updated throughout the month.

Transferring from BYU

Zion Allen, CB, redshirt sophomore.

2023 stats: Played in two games for the Cougars and recorded a solo tackle against Utah Tech.

Naseri Danielson, LB, freshman.