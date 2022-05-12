Tracking schedule leaks for Jaguars’ 2022 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL will be revealing their schedules for the 2022 season at 8 a.m. EST Thursday night. However, many of the details could be revealed before then as national reporters tend to get early leaks.

The Jags will be heading into the 2022 season with a new coach in Doug Pederson, which could lead to more wins, though the postseason still seems like a stretch. Despite those postseason odds, though, the team should also be more competitive than it was under Urban Meyer just because of Pederson’s familiarity with the NFL and having the fifth easiest schedule in the NFL.

Earlier in the week, the Jags’ home and away schedules were revealed without the times and dates. They are set to play the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders along with their AFC South rivals at home. Then when it comes to the away games, they will play the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, and their AFC South rivals once again.

Details of the aforementioned team’s schedules should surface all throughout the day, and with that, details of the Jags’ schedule will come out, too. That said, we’ll be keeping track of all of that below, and when the full schedule comes out at 8 p.m., we’ll be sure to announce that as well.

(Note: These leaks aren’t official and will be confirmed later tonight by the Jags)

Week 1: Jaguars @ Washington Commanders

Week 8: Broncos vs. Jaguars in London (confirmed last week)

