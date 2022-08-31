Tracking Saints’ practice squad signings and roster moves

Several hundred NFL players received bad news on Tuesday with teams filing roster cuts, but a good number of them are getting another chance to hang on with practice squads across the league. That includes the New Orleans Saints, who released six players and waived a dozen others — and who know turn their attention towards filling out the 16-man practice squad.

As we’ve discussed before, up to six of those spots can be filled by veteran players with more than two accrued seasons (defined as at least six games played in a single year). The other spots are filled by first- and second-year pros. And most of them will be players who were just let go on Tuesday, only to re-sign with New Orleans on Wednesday. But there may be some newcomers.

And the Saints will be busy processing various transactions for injuries and shuffling the depth chart, so the 53 players under contract Tuesday afternoon will be different come kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons in a week and a half. So we should anticipate some movement beyond practice squad additions. Here’s everything we know so far:

Saints claim former Bills guard Tanner Owen off of waivers

As reported on Wednesday’s waiver wire update, the Saints added rookie offensive lineman Tanner Owen. An undrafted rookie out of Northwest Missouri State (where he started 52 games at left tackle), Owen lined up at both guard spots for Buffalo. He brings some versatility.

DT Malcolm Roach designated to injured reserve

DT Malcolm Roach will be going on injured reserve, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 31, 2022

As first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, Roach will miss at least the first four games while recovering from a late-summer injury. Up to eight players can return during the season after being sent to injured reserve. In the meantime, look for the Saints to bring in some veteran help at defensive tackle to tide them over.

Story continues

QB Ian Book claimed off of waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles

Book could have re-signed with the Saints practice squad had he cleared waivers, but the Eagles submitted a waiver claim and he’ll now back up Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. It’s a fresh start for him in Philadelphia, though Book will be joining his former Saints teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

LB Nephi Sewell signed to the Saints practice squad

Saints are signing LB Nephi Sewell to the practice squad, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 31, 2022

As first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, Sewell returns as the team’s first practice squad pickup and should be a candidate to be activated on game days. He’s a big help on special teams and can line up at a couple of different linebacker spots.

CB DaMarcus Fields signed to the Saints practice squad

Saints are signing CB DaMarcus Fields to the practice squad, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 31, 2022

As first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, Fields is another undrafted rookie returning to the practice squad. He showed some versatility in covering out wide and over the slot throughout the summer and led all defenders in snaps played in coverage. He’s got potential as a nice long-term project.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire