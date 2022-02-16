Tracking Saints interviews for offensive and defensive coordinator

Two of the most important jobs are still available on Dennis Allen’s New Orleans Saints coaching staff: offensive and defensive coordinator. While there are options already in the building, the Saints have started their search by evaluating outsiders.

You can keep up with our Saints interview tracker. Here is every candidate to interview with New Orleans about the jobs, organized chronologically:

Detroit Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant (defensive coordinator)

Feb. 9: Pleasant was one of the first candidates to interview for the job, and he’s drawn a lot of interest for coordinator openings around the league. He’s known as a good teacher who can connect with his players, and his secondary was the strength of the Lions defense late in the 2021 season. Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and head coach Dan Campbell have both spoken about him as a top assistant.

Dallas Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince (offensive coordinator)

Feb. 10: Prince spoke with the team about their offensive coordinator opening just days after he was hired by Dallas, which followed a long run with the Detroit Lions and a one-year stint on the Houston Texans staff. He has a history of developing receivers in the NFL, which would do a lot to help a thin position group in New Orleans.

Indianapolis Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery (offensive coordinator)

Feb. 10: Montgomery is another candidate for the offensive coordinator job, having helped coach up Jonathan Taylor to a career year in 2021. Before that, he developed a reputation as a read-pass option specialist in college at Duke, East Carolina, and Maryland. And he found NFL success as a position coach before returning to the college ranks — Montgomery helped scout, draft, and develop Pittsburgh Steelers receivers Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, and Antonio Brown in the early 2010’s.

Los Angeles Chargers LB coach Michael Wilhoite (defensive coordinator)

Feb. 15: Wilhoite, a former defensive assistant in New Orleans, recently met with the Saints about the coordinator job. He’s an intriguing option as someone who knows the system inside and out who could learn on the job while allowing other position coaches to stay in place. Dennis Allen is likely to keep calling plays on his side of the ball, so Wilhoite’s focus would be more on teaching than game management.

