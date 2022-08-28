Tracking Saints’ 53-man roster cuts

It’s that time. Like every other team across the NFL, the New Orleans Saints must trim their roster from 80 players to just 53 by 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Many of these roster moves will be announced and reported ahead of that league deadline, so we’ll be tracking everything live as it happens in the days ahead. Be sure to check this space often for the latest news, and check our Facebook and Twitter feeds for updates.

RG No. 65 Khalique Washington waived

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As announced by his agent Brett Tessler, Washington was let go by the Saints after signing with them earlier this summer as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. He competed for a backup spot at both right tackle and right guard, but the Saints chose to go in another direction.

DT No. 57 Josh Black waived

AP Photo/Butch Dill

First reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill and confirmed by ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. Another undrafted rookie (Black was signed out of Syracuse) competing for a spot as a backup, Black is a good candidate to return on the practice squad.

CB No. 43 Quenton Meeks

AP Photo/Morry Gash

First reported by Nola.com’s Luke Johnson. As a player with three years’ experience in the NFL, he’ll be subject to waivers but could re-sign with New Orleans’ practice squad as one of the six veterans (those with more than two accrued seasons).

CB No. 37 Brian Allen released

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

First reported by Nola.com’s Luke Johnson. Like Meeks, Allen is a third-year pro who will hit the waiver wire. Should he go unclaimed, he’ll be eligible to sign with the practice squad. While he did snag one of the team’s few interceptions in preseason he also led the defense with 88 yards allowed in coverage.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire