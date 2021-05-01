Tracking the reaction to the Browns drafting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
It’s not often where everyone agrees on what the Cleveland Browns do, but it’s pretty close to unanimous love for what the team did on Friday night. The move by GM Andrew Berry to trade up and select Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has received near-universal praise.

From NFL analysts to Browns fans, and even fans of rival teams begrudgingly giving Cleveland some love, the trade-up is wildly popular.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction on the trade from Twitter accounts near and far.

