Tracking potential Bears coaching, front office staff hires

The Chicago Bears have their new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus in place, and the attention has now turned to each building their respective staffs.

For Eberflus, that could include some familiar faces from the Indianapolis Colts or Dallas Cowboys. But his biggest hire will be offensive coordinator, as developing Justin Fields remains one of the most important priorities.

Poles will also form his front-office staff, which reportedly includes an assistant GM, which is something the Bears haven’t had in place. Poles could also bring in someone with a focus in analytics, which has also been sorely lacking.

Below is a running list of those who have been linked to join Eberflus’ coaching staff or Poles’ front office staff. Keep checking back for updates.

Dave Borgonzi (Colts linebackers coach)

AP Photo

Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will follow Eberflus to Chicago, according to multiple reports, including Ian Rapoport. There’s currently no word on what role he’d play — whether he’d remain the linebackers coach or perhaps serve as defensive coordinator.

Borgonzi has been instrumental in the success of Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, who has established himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The Bears also happen to have a top linebacker on their roster in Roquan Smith, who would benefit greatly from the influence of both Eberflus and Borgonzi.

Luke Getsy (Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator)

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy has emerged as a candidate for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bears have offered the OC position to Getsy. He’s also an in-house candidate for Packers offensive coordinator. But following Eberflus to Chicago would give Getsy a chance to call plays, which he won’t be able to do in Green Bay.

Getsy has spent his entire pro coaching career with the Packers, serving in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball. He joined the organization in 2014 as a quality control coach. From there, he’s coached the wide receivers and quarterbacks before being elevated to the passing game coordinator in 2020.

Story continues

Pep Hamilton (Texans QB coach/passing game coordinator)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton is another candidate for the Bears offensive coordinator job. According to David Kaplan, Poles interviewed Hamilton for the vacant OC job Friday morning at Halas Hall. If Getsy were to become the offensive coordinator, perhaps Hamilton could join the staff as QB coach and passing game coordinator.

Hamilton has helped developed quarterbacks like Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck, Chargers’ Justin Herbert and, most recently, Houston’s Davis Mills. When you look at Hamilton’s work with Mills specifically, the fact that he was able to get some solid play out of the third-round rookie is impressive. Last season, Mills threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now, imagine what he can do with Fields.

Rich Bisaccia (Raiders interim head coach)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has emerged as a potential addition on Eberflus’ coaching staff. According to Brad Biggs, Eberflus is targeting Bisaccia for his special teams coordinator.

Bisaccia has an extensive special teams background both in the NFL and college ranks. He’s served as the special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Raiders. Eberflus and Bisaccia worked together in Dallas, which is why the targeted hire makes sense. With Josh McDaniels the favorite to land the Raiders head coach job, it would free up Bisaccia to come to Chicago.

Ian Cunningham (Eagles director of player personnel)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham is interviewing with Ryan Poles for assistant general manager, according to Albert Breer. Cunningham would serve as Poles’ right-hand man in the front office.

Cunningham has 13 years of NFL experience, getting his start as a player personnel assistant with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He also served as an area scout for the Ravens before getting an opportunity as director of college scouting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Cunningham worked his way up to assistant director of players personnel and, most recently as this year, another promotion to director of player personnel.

James Rowe (Colts cornerbacks coach)

AP Photo

Colts cornerbacks coach James Rowe will follow Eberflus to Chicago, according to Ian Rapoport. The expectation is he’ll continue to serve as a coach in the secondary.

Rowe joined the Colts coaching staff last season, but he has extensive coaching experience in the secondary both at the NFL and collegiate level. The assumption is Rowe will serve as a coach in the secondary, where he’ll be tasked with remaking a secondary with some holes. But he’s got some talent to work with in cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson.

1

1