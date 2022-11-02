Tracking picks from 49ers massive trade for Trey Lance

Tracking the picks the 49ers gave up for Trey Lance in a trade prior to the 2021 draft has become quite an exercise, and it got even more complicated ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when the Dolphins dealt one of the 49ers’ first-round picks to acquire defensive end Bradley Chubb from the Broncos.

San Francisco in the trade up to No. 3 in the 2021 draft sent their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round choices, along with a third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Dolphins. So, what happened to all those picks?

Here’s a quick rundown:

2021 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)

The 49ers’ 2021 first-round choice changed hands two more times after they dealt it to the Dolphins. Miami sent the pick to the Eagles in a trade up to No. 6 overall where they took WR Jaylen Waddle. Philadelphia then flipped it to the Cowboys, who used the pick to snag 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons from Penn State.

2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall)

Miami used this selection to trade for WR Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs then turned around and sent the choice to the Patriots, and New England chose Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th pick.

2022 third-round pick (No. 94 overall)

This pick also went to the Chiefs in the Hill deal. Kansas City then dealt that to New England, and the Patriots flipped it to Carolina. The Panthers used the No. 94 choice on QB Matt Corral, who is out for the year with a foot injury.

2023 first-round pick (TBD)

Tuesday was the first time this pick changed hands since the 49ers originally sent it to Miami in March 2021. The Dolphins used this pick to catalyze a trade with the Broncos to acquire their star DE, Chubb.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire