Tracking Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster before 2022 deadline

The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

That means they have a lot of work to do.

We’ll be tracking all their moves here:

• Jaquiski Tartt was once thought to be an exciting safety signing, but he’s one of the Eagles’ first cuts, according to Adam Caplan. The veteran from the 49ers missed some practice time for personal reasons and never really stood out.

• The Eagles released center Cameron Tom, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork. Tom was a UDFA back in 2017 and has bounced around with a few different teams.

• One of the most curious cases all summer was Carson Strong, who is being released according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Strong barely played in the preseason despite getting $320,000 guaranteed, by far the most of any of the Eagles’ UDFAs. The Nevada product talked about his summer after Saturday’s preseason game.

• Running back Jason Huntley is being released, according to Mike Kaye of ProFootballNetwork. Huntley spent last season on the Eagles’ practice squad and broke off a long touchdown run in the preseason finale.

• For the second time in week, the Eagles are waiving CB Josh Blackwell, according to Wilson. The Eagles released Blackwell last week but then re-signed him a couple days later for practices in Miami and the third preseason game.

• The Eagles are releasing DT Renell Wren, according to Caplan. Wren is a former fourth-round pick who played in 12 games for the Bengals.

