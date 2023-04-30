Tracking Penn State football's undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State football's Chris Stoll was recognized as the best in the country at what he does.

And he's going to be an NFL free agent.

Getting overlooked in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft certainly doesn't close the door on pro football success. It also isn't even necessarily a proper indicator of skill and previous impact.

Stoll, for example, won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation's top long snapper. While vital to team organization, long snappers are specialists who rarely get drafted.

So he was one of the first Nittany Lions to sign a free-agent deal. He and teammate Jonathan Sutherland, another special teams star, have hooked on with the Seattle Seahawks, according to Penn State reports.

Congratulations Chris! Your team-first mentality & dedication will continue to take you far. Continue to trust the process & I look forward to supporting your journey!#WeAre

The Nittany Lions had six players picked in this year's draft, including second-rounders Joey Porter Jr. (cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers), Brenton Strange (tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Juice Scruggs (center, Houston Texans). The other selections: safety Ji'Ayir Brown (third round, San Francisco 49ers), quarterback Sean Clifford (fifth, Green Bay Packers) and receiver Parker Washington (sixth, Jacksonville Jaguars).

Still, Stoll and several other Nittany Lions will get their NFL shot through free agent deals and invitations to camps.

Here are the undrafted Penn State Nittany Lions most likely to sign free agent deals or be invited to NFL camps. Check back to see which teams they land with:

Mitchell Tinsley, receiver, Washington Commanders

PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle

Nick Tarburton, defensive end

Jonathan Sutherland, safety, Seattle Seahawks

Jake Pinegar, kicker

Barney Amor, punter

Chris Stoll, long snapper, Seattle Seahawks

