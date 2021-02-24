Tracking Packers’ virtual pre-draft meetings ahead of 2021 NFL draft
The Green Bay Packers will meet with many prospects, mostly through virtual means, before the 2021 NFL draft.
These virtual meetings will provide opportunities for the team to get to know prospects better during another offseason challenged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a tracker of all the Packers’ reported pre-draft meetings:
NC State DL Alim McNeil
Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 6-2 Weight: 315 The Draft Network profile Packers Wire link
Notre Dame OLB Daelin Hayes
Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 6-4 Weight: 261 The Draft Network profile Packers Wire link
Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 5-11 Weight: 184 The Draft Network profile Packers Wire link
Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson
Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 5-11 Weight: 211 The Draft Network profile Packers Wire link
Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr.
Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 5-11 Weight: 197 The Draft Network profile Packers Wire link
