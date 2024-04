The 2024 NFL draft is complete. The Green Bay Packers made 11 picks over the three days, but the work isn’t done. General manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff will immediately begin signing undrafted free agents.

Follow along as we track all the Packers’ signings:

OL Donovan Jennings, USF (Aaron Wilson) — Jennings was pre-draft visitor. He’s getting a $10,000 signing bonus and a $100,000 guarantee salary.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire