Tracking Packers’ undrafted free agent signings following 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is complete. The Green Bay Packers made 13 picks over the three days, but the work isn’t done. General manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff will immediately begin signing undrafted free agents.

Follow along as we track all the Packers’ signings:

TE Camren McDonald, Florida State (Tom Silverstein)

DB Benny Sapp, Northern Iowa (Aaron Wilson)

DL Jason Lewan, Illinois State (Aaron Wilson)

WR Malik Heath, Ole Miss (Aaron Wilson)

OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB (Aaron Wilson)

