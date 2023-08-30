Tracking Packers practice squad additions to start 2023

The Green Bay Packers can start signing players to the practice squad after the waiver period ends on Wednesday. All NFL teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad during the 2023 season.

The Packers released 32 players on Tuesday, but many will return to Green Bay on the practice squad to start 2023. Once the practice squad is filled, a 53-man initial roster will turn into a complete 69-player team for Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur.

Follow along as Packers Wire tracks all the additions made to the practice squad on Wednesday:

Signings by position

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks onto the field between possession during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals,Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

QB:

RB:

WR:

TE:

OL:

DL:

OLB:

ILB:

CB:

S:

K:

P:

LS:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire