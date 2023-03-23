Tracking Packers’ official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers can host 30 prospects for official pre-draft visits before the 2023 NFL draft.

The team can use the visits to take a closer look at a top prospect, build out the scouting report on a lesser-known player, or help recruiting efforts on a potential undrafted free agent.

In 2018, the Packers drafted or eventually acquired seven of the 30 players who visited. A year later, the Packers drafted or eventually acquired six. Pre-draft visits were virtual and uncapped in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the Packers drafted six of their top 30 visitors, including top picks Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson.

Here’s a tracker of the Packers’ reported pre-draft visits in 2023:

TE Darnell Washington

Height: 6-6

Weight: 264

RAS: 9.87

OLB Will McDonald IV

Height: 6-4

Weight: 239

RAS: Not enough info

