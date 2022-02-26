Tracking Packers’ moves to get under the salary cap before 2022 league year

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 offseason needing to clear around $50 million in salary cap commitments before the start of the new league year on March 16.

The tally will rise by a little over $20 million if the Packers end up using the franchise tag on All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

The team will use restructures and releases on veterans to trim commitments from the salary cap. By the end of last offseason, the Packers had released a few players and restructured every veteran contract available to get into a comfortable cap position.

Just as much work needs to be done over the next few weeks.

Here’s a running list of the moves made by the Packers to get under the salary cap by mid-March:

Restructure DL Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark (97)

The Packers converted base salary and a roster bonus totaling roughly $13.6 million into a signing bonus and tacked on two void years to Clark’s deal, allowing the team to spread the money over five years on the cap. This type of restructuring – pushing money into the future with void years – will be common.

Cap savings: $10,892,000

Running total: $10,892,000

RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones

Like Clark’s deal, the Packers converted base salary and a roster bonus totaling a little over $3.8 million into a signing bonus and tacked on two void years, allowing the team to spread the money over five years on the cap.

Cap savings: $3,052,000

Running total: $13,944,000

LT David Bakhtiari

David Bakhtiari

Like Clark and Jones, the Packers converted base salary and a roster bonus totaling $11.58 million into a signing bonus and tacked on two void years to the deal, allowing the team to spread the money over five years on the cap. Clark, Jones and Bakhtiari all had the base salary and roster bonuses available to make these relatively simple restructures.

Cap savings: $9,264,000

Running total: $23,208,000

