Tracking Packers’ moves to get under the salary cap before 2023 league year

The Green Bay Packers entered another offseason needing to clear salary cap space to get under the NFL’s salary cap by the start of the new league year on March 16.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and executive VP Russ Ball will need to restructure the contracts of veterans and make tough roster decisions to get under the cap and clear enough space to both sign a draft class and operate during the 2023 season.

For reference, here are all the moves the Packers made last year to get under the cap in time.

Back to 2023. Here’s a running list of the moves made by the Packers to get under the salary cap by mid-March:

Restructure RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33)

Link to story

The Packers slashed $5 million from Jones’ base salary and converted both base salary and a roster bonus into a signing bonus (while adding another void year) to create immediate cap relief. Jones’ cap hit dropped from a little over $20 million to a little over $8 million in 2023. When his deal voids in 2025, the Packers will be on the hook for $6.6 million in dead cap, but that’s a problem for another day.

Cap savings: $11,816,000

Running total: $11,816,000

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire