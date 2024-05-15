Tracking Packers 2024 schedule leaks

The Green Bay Packers know they will open the 2024 regular season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6, and Matt LaFleur’s team will soon learn the rest of the schedule officially on Wednesday night.

The opponents on the Packers schedule are as follows:

HOME (9): Bears, Lions, Vikings, Colts, Cardinals, Texans, 49ers, Dolphins, Saints

AWAY (8): Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Jaguars

Follow along with all the Packers’ schedule leaks below:

— According to Marques Eversoll of WDUZ, the Packers will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 15, go to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars on Oct. 27 and host the Houston Texans on Nov. 3 and the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire