Tracking the outrage over the controversial 2-pt. conversion call that decided the Lions loss

The Detroit Lions had a 21-20 win in Dallas over the Cowboys all but in the books. However, referee Brad Allen controversially decided that something that clearly happened did not.

Allen incorrectly ruled that left tackle Taylor Decker did not report as eligible before catching a brilliant 2-pt. conversion pass. Video evidence clearly indicates otherwise, as did postgame comments from Decker and many others.

The Lions subsequently failed on a last attempt to score the two points, eschewing chances to kick a game-tying extra point and going for the win.

Cue the outrage from pretty much everyone. And it’s warranted…

From a great left tackle

Why do they keep saying he wasn’t covered so it’s penalty ? If he reported eligible. The correct thing would be for him to be uncovered. — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) December 31, 2023

Taylor Decker talked to Brad Allen and reported as eligible. Allen thought it was Skipper, who did not report. That's all. That's the whole thing. 100% on Allen. — Colton Wesley (@CWesleyDJC) December 31, 2023

This explanation from John Parry makes the refs sound even worse & is insane. He’s saying even though Decker reported to the ref it’s Decker’s fault that the ref didn’t recognize or hear him. SVP rightfully pushed back on Parry but Parry is defending ref for missing it. Unreal — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 31, 2023

The refs said Taylor Decker didn’t report but he was talking to them before the snap…..pic.twitter.com/giar6JgiSZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2023

He's got a point...

So we’ll fine players like George Pickens for pointing when they go into the end zone or Jaylen Warren for running hard. Yet when referees colossally change the outcome of games, they get no punishment. Absolutely horrendous https://t.co/887XdQ0IZV — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) December 31, 2023

We’ve got video of Goff telling Decker to go report, and video of Decker clearly reporting. Other than that, who’s to say? — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) December 31, 2023

For what it's worth: Tonight's officiating crew was the same one that botched the ending of Packers-Chiefs with the no-DPI call on Marquez Valdes-Scantling. https://t.co/k8o9KRDQA2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

Looks like the refs screwed this one up. In a season full of painful officiating errors in primetime games, this might just take the cake. https://t.co/YgM2eiXtUK — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 31, 2023

judgement call mistakes happen. but this sure *seems* like a clear officiating process mistake changed the outcome of the game — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 31, 2023

John Parry (ESPN’s officiating expert) is saying it’s the player’s fault (!) for Brad Allen somehow missing Taylor Decker reporting. Get this clown off my tv lol. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 31, 2023

And on another look the ref definitely turns his head towards Decker and nods at him, and then immediately proceeds to report Skipper as the eligible one. Keeps getting worse for the ref in my opinion. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 31, 2023

the evidence is in a crime was committed a Lions win was stolen in plain sight refs are pure trash pic.twitter.com/VErRjxxMCZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 31, 2023

The refs…..again.

This is why inside of 2 minutes all plays should be reviewable. Decker tried to report to the Ref and got punished for the Ref not seeing him do it and not hearing him. So now the refs can’t see or hear. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire