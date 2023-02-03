Tracking New Orleans Saints coaching staff changes, hirings, and interviews

It took a little while longer than expected, but the New Orleans Saints have finally gotten involved with this year’s hiring cycle and begun making changes to their coaching staff. Dennis Allen’s crew needs all the help they can get after stumbling into a 7-10 finish last season, and the Saints are hard at work meeting with candidates to fill vacancies on his staff.

Check this space often for updates and instant analysis on each reported coaching change, hiring announcement, and scheduled interview. We’ll be keeping up to date on everything coming out of New Orleans as Allen looks to retool his coaching staff for 2023:

Feb. 3: Todd Grantham hired as defensive assistant

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Grantham’s resume suggests he’ll be working with the defensive line, though his exact job title was left out of ESPN’s report. He coached that position 11 years in the NFL before returning to the college level, latest working as the Florida defensive coordinator and as an analyst for Alabama.

Feb. 2: Joe Woods to interview for defensive coordinator

Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal

The former Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator scheduled a Friday interview in New Orleans for the same position, though his responsibilities would be different than in Cleveland last year. Dennis Allen is still going to call plays so he needs someone to help manage personnel defensively rather than make in-game decisions.

Feb. 1: Saints part ways with co-DC/secondary coach Kris Richard

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Richard had other job opportunities and Allen wanted to restructure his defensive coaching staff, so both sides agreed to mutually part ways this week. That opens a hole in the secondary and on top of the defense. Allen needs to hire a new coordinator and a defensive backs coach to replace what Richard brought to the team.

Jan. 27: Saints lose co-DC/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to Falcons

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Nielsen left town for a promotion in Atlanta, where he’ll be calling plays and installing his own defense after working under Allen the last few years. He shared the co-defensive coordinator title with Kris Richard but at the end of the day, Allen was the coach on the headset during games.

Story continues

Jan. 19: Saints not expected to move on from OC Pete Carmichael

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Carmichael’s run as offensive coordinator and play caller was milquetoast at best, and it was widely anticipated that the Saints would make a move here. Instead, NewOrleans.Football’s Mike Triplett reported that Carmichael will remain at his post for 2023. Subsequent reports have suggested the Saints don’t believe they can recruit a top candidate with almost half the league looking to hire a new offensive play caller.

Jan. 19: Saints dismiss tight ends coach/run-game coordinator Dan Roushar

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool

Roushar was one of the longest-tenured assistants on the entire coaching staff, so it was a bit of a surprise when he was the first to go this offseason. His departure opens a vacancy not just for a tight ends coach but for the run-game coordinator on offense.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire