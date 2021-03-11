Tracking NFL cap casualties the Rams could target

Cuts have come at a rapid pace this year across the NFL with the salary cap dropping to $182.5 million for the 2021 season. Teams have been forced to trim their roster of high-priced veterans, leaving a lot of talent on the market ahead of free agency.

The Rams are always on the hunt for players released by other teams because they don’t count against the compensatory pick formula, and that should continue to be the case this year. With so many talented players becoming available, the Rams should have their eyes on at least a few of them.

Below, we’re tracking players who have been cut this offseason and could be targets for the Rams as they try to build out their roster in a financially savvy way. They need to clear cap space before signing anyone, but once they do, these players could be of interest.

LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander struggles with angles and missed tackles at times, but he's an athletic linebacker who can still make an impact.

LB Kyle Van Noy

A versatile linebacker who can play off the ball and also rush the passer, Van Noy would immediately upgrade the Rams' LB corps.

WR John Brown

Not the biggest or youngest receiver, Brown brings speed and a deep element to the offense with his big-play ability.

EDGE Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap was mostly a situational pass rusher with the Seahawks, but with the Rams, he could rotate in at OLB and DE, given his length.

G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler was once viewed as a premier guard in the NFL, and though he may not have lived up to expectations in New York, he's an above-average guard.

DE Henry Anderson

Anderson wouldn't be a splashy signing by any means, but he's a defender with good length and size for the 3-4 DE spot.

DE Adrian Clayborn

Clayborn can rush off the edge or from a 5-tech spot like Michael Brockers. He shouldn't be viewed as a starter, but Clayborn brings value and familiarity with Raheem Morris.

DL Quinton Jefferson

The Rams had Jefferson on their practice squad in 2017, so this would be a reunion. He's improved since then, fitting perfectly as a 3-4 DE.

OT Riley Reiff

Reiff is still a good tackle despite being cut by the Vikings, who needed cap space. He allowed just one sack and had a PFF grade of 71.4 in 2020.

OT Mitchell Schwartz

Schwartz played well for the Chiefs in the last five years and while he’s on the older side at almost 32 years old, he’s a quality right tackle who’d likely come at a reasonable price.

OT Rick Wagner

Wagner started nine games for the Packers last season after spending three years as the Lions’ starting right tackle. He gave up only one sack and had a PFF grade of 77.0 last season.

WR Desean Jackson

Jackson would be a low-cost signing by the Rams, reuniting him with Sean McVay for a year as the Rams’ deep threat. Injuries are certainly a concern, however, having played just eight games since 2019.

C Nick Martin

Martin could step in for Austin Blythe if he leaves in free agency, performing better in pass protection than in the running game. He’s still young, too, and will turn just 28 in April.

C B.J. Finney

Finney bounced around from the Steelers to the Seahawks to the Bengals in the last three years and has started just 13 games in his five-year career. He shouldn’t be viewed as a surefire starter, but a good depth option.

OL Nick Easton

Easton started 32 games in the last four seasons, including nine for the Saints last season. He can play guard and center, bringing good versatility to the offensive line.

