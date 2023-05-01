Tracking MTSU football's undrafted free agents after the 2023 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, Middle Tennessee State football players have gotten the call to sign as undrafted free agents.

Here are MTSU players who signed with NFL teams following the draft:

Jordan Ferguson

Ferguson, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive lineman, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks, according to MTSU coach Rick Stockstill's Twitter page.

Big Time CONGRATULATIONS to Jordan Ferguson going to the Seahawks! They are getting an OUTSTANDING PLAYER, an a PHENOMENAL MAN! Let’s Go! Can’t wait to watch you my man! — Coach Stock (@CoachStock) April 29, 2023

Ferguson, who was a leader in the locker room and on the field at MTSU, had a knack for getting to the ball during his career, including 18 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss during his final two seasons.

Ferguson has an X-factor that made him a fan favorite at MTSU, and his ability to disrupt an offense made him one of the best Blue Raiders defensive linemen to come through the program in years. That could help him stick around in the NFL.

MTSU's Jordan Ferguson (9) celebrates a sack of San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden during the Hawaii Bowl in 2022.

Izaiah Gathings

The 6-3, 233-pound wide receiver was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets, according to a Twitter post by MTSU coach Rick Stockstill.

Gathings had just 861 career yards in two seasons at MTSU after coming over from Gardner-Webb, where he garnered more than 1,000 yards and 11 TDs during his sophomore season.

Fired up for Izaiah Gathings as he is a New York Jet! Proud and Happy for u my man! Let’s Go! — Coach Stock (@CoachStock) April 30, 2023

He has the speed and route-running ability to be an effective wide receiver in the NFL, but also has the size and blocking skills to be an effective tight end. His size could make him a matchup problem for smaller NFL cornerbacks as a wideout and he has an ability to shed tackles in the open field and has good hands.

