Tracking Mississippi State football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is complete, but for some former Mississippi State football standouts, the process of finding a future team has only begun. Two Bulldogs heard their names called across the three days of selections − cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and defensive lineman Cameron Young.

Forbes was taken with the 16th overall pick by the Washington Commanders, marking the second straight year for MSU with a first round pick. Young was taken in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks who picked MSU offensive lineman Charles Cross in the first round last year.

The players who weren't selected are now undrafted free agents. The list includes players such as Austin Williams, MSU's all-time leader in games played, and defensive backs Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews.

Mississippi State had 16 players take part in its Pro Day, so the list of potential signees extends beyond that trio. Last year, MSU saw players such as wide receiver Makai Polk go undrafted but land with a team just hours after the final round's completion.

Follow along below to see where MSU's undrafted players land.

Linebacker Tyrus Wheat

The Cowboys are signing Wheat, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Wheat spent three seasons at MSU as a junior college product. He recorded 129 tackles (27 for loss) with the Bulldogs. His deal includes a $20,000 signing bonus with a $185,000 guaranteed salary.

Defensive lineman Randy Charlton

Charlton is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. The Miami native spent two seasons at MSU after transferring from Central Florida. He’s best remembered at Mississippi State for his game-winning deflection of a shovel pass in the 2022 Egg Bowl.

Defensive back Collin Duncan

Duncan signed with the Rams, MSU announced. In his four seasons at Mississippi State, the safety recorded three interceptions and 148 tackles.

