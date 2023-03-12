List of March Madness automatic bids for 2023 NCAA Tournaments

Eric Mullin
·2 min read

Here's a list of all automatic bids for 2023 March Madness

Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee Tech punched the first tickets to the 2023 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, respectively.

Since then, more than 60 other teams have locked down a spot in March Madness by winning their conference tournament.

So which squads don't have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday?

With all the conference tournaments wrapped up, here's a look at the teams that have automatically qualified for the Big Dance.

How many automatic bids are there for March Madness?

There are 32 automatic bids in the men's and women's tournaments. Winning a conference tournament results in an automatic bid for March Madness.

Which teams received an automatic bid for the men's NCAA Tournament?

  • America East: Vermont

  • American Athletic: Memphis

  • Atlantic 10: VCU

  • ACC: Duke

  • ASUN: Kennesaw State

  • Big 12: Texas

  • Big East: Marquette

  • Big Sky: Montana State

  • Big South: UNC Asheville

  • Big Ten: Purdue

  • Big West: UC Santa Barbara

  • CAA: College of Charleston

  • Conference USA: Florida Atlantic

  • Horizon League: Northern Kentucky

  • Ivy League: Princeton

  • MAAC: Iona

  • MAC: Kent State

  • MEAC: Howard

  • Missouri Valley: Drake

  • Mountain West: San Diego State

  • Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson

  • Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State

  • Pac 12: Arizona

  • Patriot League: Colgate

  • SEC: Alabama

  • Southern: Furman

  • Southland: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

  • SWAC: Texas Southern

  • Summit League: Oral Roberts

  • Sun Belt: Louisiana

  • West Coast: Gonzaga

  • WAC: Grand Canyon

Which teams received an automatic bid for the women's NCAA Tournament?

  • America East: Vermont

  • American Athletic: East Carolina

  • Atlantic 10: Saint Louis

  • ACC: Virginia Tech

  • ASUN: FGSU

  • Big 12: Iowa State

  • Big East: UConn

  • Big Sky: Sacramento State

  • Big South: Gardner-Webb

  • Big Ten: Iowa

  • Big West: Hawaii

  • CAA: Monmouth

  • Conference USA: Middle Tennessee

  • Horizon League: Cleveland State

  • Ivy League: Princeton

  • MAAC: Iona

  • MAC: Toledo

  • MEAC: Norfolk State

  • Missouri Valley: Drake

  • Mountain West: UNLV

  • Northeast: Sacred Heart

  • Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

  • Pac-12: Washington State

  • Patriot League: Holy Cross

  • SEC: South Carolina

  • Southern: Chattanooga

  • Southland: Southeastern Louisiana

  • SWAC: Southern 

  • Summit League: South Dakota State

  • Sun Belt: James Madison

  • West Coast: Portland

  • WAC: Southern Utah

How many teams make the NCAA Tournament?

In addition to the 32 automatic bids, there are 36 at-large bids to complete the 68-team field.

When does March Madness begin?

The men's tournament begins with the First Four on March 14 and 15. The women's First Four is on March 15 and 16.

