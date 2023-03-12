List of March Madness automatic bids for 2023 NCAA Tournaments
Here's a list of all automatic bids for 2023 March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee Tech punched the first tickets to the 2023 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, respectively.
Since then, more than 60 other teams have locked down a spot in March Madness by winning their conference tournament.
So which squads don't have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday?
With all the conference tournaments wrapped up, here's a look at the teams that have automatically qualified for the Big Dance.
How many automatic bids are there for March Madness?
There are 32 automatic bids in the men's and women's tournaments. Winning a conference tournament results in an automatic bid for March Madness.
Which teams received an automatic bid for the men's NCAA Tournament?
America East: Vermont
American Athletic: Memphis
Atlantic 10: VCU
ACC: Duke
ASUN: Kennesaw State
Big 12: Texas
Big East: Marquette
Big Sky: Montana State
Big South: UNC Asheville
Big Ten: Purdue
Big West: UC Santa Barbara
CAA: College of Charleston
Conference USA: Florida Atlantic
Horizon League: Northern Kentucky
Ivy League: Princeton
MAAC: Iona
MAC: Kent State
MEAC: Howard
Missouri Valley: Drake
Mountain West: San Diego State
Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State
Pac 12: Arizona
Patriot League: Colgate
SEC: Alabama
Southern: Furman
Southland: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
SWAC: Texas Southern
Summit League: Oral Roberts
Sun Belt: Louisiana
West Coast: Gonzaga
WAC: Grand Canyon
Which teams received an automatic bid for the women's NCAA Tournament?
America East: Vermont
American Athletic: East Carolina
Atlantic 10: Saint Louis
ACC: Virginia Tech
ASUN: FGSU
Big 12: Iowa State
Big East: UConn
Big Sky: Sacramento State
Big South: Gardner-Webb
Big Ten: Iowa
Big West: Hawaii
CAA: Monmouth
Conference USA: Middle Tennessee
Horizon League: Cleveland State
Ivy League: Princeton
MAAC: Iona
MAC: Toledo
MEAC: Norfolk State
Missouri Valley: Drake
Mountain West: UNLV
Northeast: Sacred Heart
Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech
Pac-12: Washington State
Patriot League: Holy Cross
SEC: South Carolina
Southern: Chattanooga
Southland: Southeastern Louisiana
SWAC: Southern
Summit League: South Dakota State
Sun Belt: James Madison
West Coast: Portland
WAC: Southern Utah
How many teams make the NCAA Tournament?
In addition to the 32 automatic bids, there are 36 at-large bids to complete the 68-team field.
When does March Madness begin?
The men's tournament begins with the First Four on March 14 and 15. The women's First Four is on March 15 and 16.