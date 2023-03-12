List of March Madness automatic bids for 2023 NCAA Tournaments

Here's a list of all automatic bids for 2023 March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee Tech punched the first tickets to the 2023 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, respectively.

Since then, more than 60 other teams have locked down a spot in March Madness by winning their conference tournament.

So which squads don't have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday?

With all the conference tournaments wrapped up, here's a look at the teams that have automatically qualified for the Big Dance.

How many automatic bids are there for March Madness?

There are 32 automatic bids in the men's and women's tournaments. Winning a conference tournament results in an automatic bid for March Madness.

Which teams received an automatic bid for the men's NCAA Tournament?



America East: Vermont

American Athletic: Memphis

Atlantic 10: VCU

ACC: Duke

ASUN: Kennesaw State

Big 12: Texas

Big East: Marquette

Big Sky: Montana State

Big South: UNC Asheville

Big Ten: Purdue

Big West: UC Santa Barbara

CAA: College of Charleston

Conference USA: Florida Atlantic

Horizon League: Northern Kentucky

Ivy League: Princeton

MAAC: Iona

MAC: Kent State

MEAC: Howard

Missouri Valley: Drake

Mountain West: San Diego State

Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State

Pac 12: Arizona

Patriot League: Colgate

SEC: Alabama

Southern: Furman

Southland: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SWAC: Texas Southern

Summit League: Oral Roberts

Sun Belt: Louisiana

West Coast: Gonzaga

WAC: Grand Canyon

Which teams received an automatic bid for the women's NCAA Tournament?



America East: Vermont

American Athletic: East Carolina

Atlantic 10: Saint Louis

ACC: Virginia Tech

ASUN: FGSU

Big 12: Iowa State

Big East: UConn

Big Sky: Sacramento State

Big South: Gardner-Webb

Big Ten: Iowa

Big West: Hawaii

CAA: Monmouth

Conference USA: Middle Tennessee

Horizon League: Cleveland State

Ivy League: Princeton

MAAC: Iona

MAC: Toledo

MEAC: Norfolk State

Missouri Valley: Drake

Mountain West: UNLV

Northeast: Sacred Heart

Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

Pac-12: Washington State

Patriot League: Holy Cross

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: Chattanooga

Southland: Southeastern Louisiana

SWAC: Southern

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: James Madison

West Coast: Portland

WAC: Southern Utah

How many teams make the NCAA Tournament?

In addition to the 32 automatic bids, there are 36 at-large bids to complete the 68-team field.

When does March Madness begin?

The men's tournament begins with the First Four on March 14 and 15. The women's First Four is on March 15 and 16.