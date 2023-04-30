Tracking LSU football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

BATON ROUGE – The 2023 NFL Draft has ended.

LSU football had six players selected in this year's draft, including BJ Ojulari, Kayshon Boutte, Anthony Bradford, Jay Ward, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Jaquelin Roy. But not every draft-eligible Tiger was selected during this year's draft.

Here's where every undrafted LSU football player has signed following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ali Gaye

Ali Gaye signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans.

Gaye, a fifth-year senior from The Gambia in Africa who moved to Washington when he was 12, was a strong run defender and steady presence for LSU's defense as a three-year starter, despite his second season getting cut short due to injury.

He had 36 total tackles and six tackles for loss this past season, and 87 total tackles and 18 tackles for loss across three seasons at LSU.

Mike Jones Jr. has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones, who transferred from Clemson to LSU and spent two seasons in Baton Rouge, was a team captain at LSU and began the year as a starter before settling into a reserve role as the season went along.

Jaray Jenkins

Jaray Jenkins signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jenkins, a senior from Jena, Louisiana, was arguably LSU's most reliable offensive player over the past four seasons. After not appearing in a game and redshirting his freshman year, Jenkins had 89 receptions for 1,370 yards over the rest of his LSU career.

Micah Baskerville

The Chicago Bears have signed Micah Baskerville as an undrafted free agent.

Baskerville, a senior from Shreveport, Louisiana, was a consistent contributor and a national champion at LSU, accumulating 260 tackles and 22.5 tackles for loss in five seasons with the Tigers.

The veteran linebacker had 89 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in his fifth season in Baton Rouge. He was the most experienced contributor at a position where LSU was starting sophomore first-year starter Greg Penn III and rotating in sophomore Virginia transfer West Weeks and freshman DeMario Tolan.

Colby Richardson

Richardson signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Richardson transferred to LSU from McNeese State last offseason and earned a role despite coming from a smaller school. He surrendered just nine receptions in coverage on 23 targets for the Tigers this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football undrafted free agent signings tracker 2023