Tracking LSU football's awards in 2023

BATON ROUGE — LSU football enters the 2023 season with high expectations.

The Tigers in coach Brian Kelly's second year bring back multiple key contributors — including starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Malik Nabers and linebacker Harold Perkins — to a roster that defeated Alabama and won the SEC West in Kelly's first season in charge.

With those high expectations and talent on its roster come plenty of awards, only heightening the stakes around the Tigers' pursuit of their first national championship under Kelly.

Here's the full list of awards handed out to the Tigers this season.

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels crack the Maxwell Award preseason watchlist

Nabers and Daniels have been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watchlist, LSU announced Monday. Nabers cracks the list after garnering more than 1,000 receiving yards a season ago, while Daniels was named following a season in which he completed a career-high 68.6% of his pass attempts.

The Maxwell Award is handed out annually to the best player in college football.

Maxwell Award | Best Player in College Football



QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers are on the preseason watch list pic.twitter.com/45sdI5ByIb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 31, 2023

