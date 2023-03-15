Tracking the Lions early moves in free agency and how they’ve impacted NFL draft plans

It’s been a busy week in Allen Park for the Detroit Lions brass. In between re-signing several of their own free agents and luring in some new contributors from the outside during the NFL’s legal tampering period, there is also preparation for the NFL draft going on.

How much does what is happening in free agency impact the draft side of the team-building equation?

First, let’s look at the additions to the roster, starting with those free agents who came back to the den.

LB Alex Anzalone

DT Isaiah Buggs

DE John Cominsky

CB Will Harris

RB Craig Reynolds

OT Matt Nelson

And now the newcomers, who are still officially unsigned until Wednesday afternoon when the new NFL league year begins:

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Cam Sutton

RB David Montgomery

Roster impact

Right now, Anzalone, Buggs, Sutton and Montgomery project as starters at their respective positions. Moseley, Cominsky and Harris figure to at least compete for starting roles; Cominsky will play significant reps even if he doesn’t start. Moseley will challenge Jerry Jacobs/Jeff Okudah for the outside CB role opposite Sutton, while Harris fits in the starting slot position or as a versatile reserve.

Draft impact

One thing that’s important to remember is the concept that the draft is about building long-term, while free agency is more of a short-term fix in most cases. That’s the Lions team-building approach under GM Brad Holmes, and they’re following it once again.

Of the free agents, only Anzalone, Montgomery and Sutton show any real level of multi-year commitment on the part of Detroit. All three play positions where it’s perfectly justifiable to say the Lions still have room to upgrade around them, too.

Cornerback should still be on the table at any point in the draft. Sutton is a great addition as one starter, and the unit’s quality of depth definitely looks better with Moseley joining Jacobs, Okudah, and Harris, as well as a couple of deeper reserves with upward potential (Chase Lucas, Mac McCain).

However, Moseley and Okudah are free agents after 2023. Harris is at his best being a reserve, and Jacobs–while good enough to keep starting–has some work to do. In short, cornerback is still a fairly urgent need, one great enough to justify using the team’s first draft selection to help remedy.

Holding onto the status quo at linebacker means the opportunity to upgrade is still present. It’s extraordinarily unlikely to be a priority for Holmes, but a coverage-oriented LB as early as the third round must remain a strong consideration for Detroit.

Montgomery is perhaps the only move that really impacts the draft. He’s a lead RB and signed for three seasons, taking over the Jamaal Williams role. D’Andre Swift is back for another season as the second RB and a potentially dynamic one if he can stay on the field and endear himself to new RB coach Scottie Montgomery. Reynolds is a capable No. 3 too, and 2021 draft pick Jermar Jefferson offers some upside depth if he can ever learn to pass protect.

That’s a strong stable for 2023. There is no such thing as a developmental RB; drafting one for 2024 and beyond is just wasting a year of a contract (see Jefferson). Even though the draft class looks outstanding in both variety and depth, the moves indicate the Lions are unlikely to put a much draft emphasis on running back as they might have before free agency.

