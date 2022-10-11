Tracking the Lions 2023 NFL draft slots after Week 5 plus a quick projection

With the Detroit Lions on a much-needed bye week and buried in last place in the NFC North with a 1-4 record, it’s time to take a look at the 2023 NFL draft.

If the season ended today, the Lions would hold the No. 4 overall pick. There’s a lot of volatility at the top, but after Week 5 this is the cluster of teams with 1-4 records and how they sort via tiebreakers to this point.

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Detroit Lions

5. Washington Commanders

The Houston Texans, who won their first game of the season in Week 5, would pick sixth with their 1-3-1 record.

Detroit also holds the pick from the Los Angeles Rams acquired in the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade in 2021. The Rams are 2-3 and their pick is currently the No. 13 overall slot.

Spontaneous mock draft, with projections of players I personally would select as of today:

No. 4 – Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

No. 13 – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Related

Lions coach Dan Campbell must stop losing the tactical battles with bad decisions

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire