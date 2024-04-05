TRACKING THE LION: Lusk returns to Final Four as a Boilermaker

Apr. 5—Paul Lusk is in his second Final Four as an assistant coach.

The first was as a member of the Missouri Southern State University men's basketball team at the Division II level.

Now, it's with the Purdue Boilermakers at the Division I level.

"It's a great feeling," Lusk said. "Not many people get to experience this. It's quite a humbling experience. We're excited. I'm happy for our players, former players, former coaches, happy for our athletic director, Michael Bobinski, happy for coach (Matt) Painter and the entire program."

The last time Lusk reached a Final Four was in 2000 with the Lions.

The last time Purdue made it this far was in 1980, prior to the stint of legendary coach Gene Keady.

The Boilermakers are ready to take this journey even further for Keady.

"It's obviously very difficult to do," Lusk said. "I was able to work for coach Keady during his last — 25th — season. Just to be back and see where we're at now and where the program has gone — a lot of hard work."

When he hasn't been swamped with preparing for No. 11 seed North Carolina State for Saturday's 5:09 p.m. game, Lusk has been spending his time looking back at former players who didn't make this stage.

Those includes guys like current television commentator Robbie Hummel, JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore.

But the focus right now is on Saturday's game and getting past the Wolf Pack team.

"Right now you have to be completely consumed and locked in on North Carolina State," Lusk said. "They've went on an unbelievable run, and you don't do that without being extremely talented. It took them some time to figure it out, but they've gotten it figured out."

He admitted he wants to take time to enjoy the wins and enjoy the trip to Phoenix for the Final Four, but the team is putting business first.

Being back at this stage has reminded Lusk of his days as a member of Robert Corn's staff at MSSU, but he also talked about those differences from Division I to Division II and the tournament being smaller, in terms of number of teams, in 2000 versus now.

"You think about it. All the levels of basketball are terrific. When you're in that moment, it's the most important thing," Lusk said of reaching the Final Four at any level. "This is an extremely big deal on this level. You reflect on your past experiences. You're also appreciative because you know how hard it is to get to this moment."

Lusk never set out with any goal to be a Division I coach necessarily. "Coaching is coaching," he says, no matter the level, and he is thankful for each opportunity he's gotten.

Coaching to him is helping young people grow and he's done that now from the junior college level all the way to the Division I level.

He's had many people reach out to wish him congratulations and says there have been so many that it's hard to get back to them all in a timely manner, but once the season ends and things slow down he will have time to get back to everyone who has congratulated him for getting to the Final Four.