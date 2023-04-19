Tracking key injuries, updates in 2023 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA playoffs pit the league’s biggest stars against one another to see who triumphs, but injuries unfortunately can alter matchups.

Already in the first weekend of the 2023 playoffs, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered injuries that ruled them out for the remainder of their respective opening contests.

Morant landed awkwardly on his right hand after a high fall on a take to the basket, while Antetokounmpo harshly fell on his back on a layup attempt.

Let’s take a look at key injuries for teams in the 2023 NBA Playoffs:

Western Conference

C Nikola Jokic (wrist): The Nuggets listed Jokic as questionable for Wednesday Game 2, but all indications are that he will play in the matchup.

G/F Paul George (knee): George is expected to miss the first-round series against Phoenix.

Memphis Grizzlies

G Ja Morant (hand): X-rays came back clean on Morant’s hand injury, but he is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant would be a game-time decision.

C Steven Adams (knee): Adams is likely out for the playoffs with a knee injury.

F/C Brandon Clarke (Achilles): Clarke is out for the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in March.

G Chris Paul (hand): Paul underwent an X-ray on his right hand following the Suns’ Game 2 win over the Clippers and it came back clean.

C Domantas Sabonis (sternum): After undergoing X-rays that came out negative on Monday night following the Draymond Green stomp, the Kings announced on Tuesday Sabonis is questionable for Thursday’s Game 3 due to a sternum contusion.

Eastern Conference

G Tyler Herro (hand): Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his right hand towards the end of the first half against Milwaukee in Game 1 on Sunday while diving for a loose ball. He is expected to be out four-to-six weeks, per Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Milwaukee Bucks

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion and missed the remainder of Game 1 on Sunday against the Heat. He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Wednesday ahead of Game 2.