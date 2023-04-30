LAWRENCE — Kansas football didn’t see any of its players selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Lonnie Phelps Jr. and Earl Bostick Jr. were two who were thought to be potential late round selections, given the fact they participated in the NFL’s combine and elsewhere during the pre-draft process. But, after the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds had wrapped up Saturday, neither Phelps nor Bostick had been picked. So, they join other teammates of theirs from this past season who’ve turned pro who are looking for undrafted free agent opportunities.

RELATED: Earl Bostick Jr. saw Kansas football’s pro day as another example of the program’s revival

RELATED: Former Kansas football standout Lonnie Phelps Jr. is ‘tremendously happy’ he turned pro

When a former Kansas football player has agreed to join an organization as an undrafted free agent, they’ll be listed below.

Lonnie Phelps Jr. picks Cleveland

The #Browns are signing UDFA Kansas EDGE Lonnie Phelps, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Earl Bostick Jr. picks Dallas

Former Kansas OT Earl Bostick Jr. is signing with the #Cowboys on a deal that includes $200,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Caleb Sampson picks Indianapolis

The Colts are signing Kansas DL Caleb Sampson as an undrafted free agent, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 29, 2023

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tracking Kansas football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft