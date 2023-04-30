Tracking Georgia football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is over, but the race to sign undrafted free agents is in overdrive.

That includes three former Georgia football players who were not taken in the seven-round draft Thursday to Saturday.

Georgia had 10 players selected total from its second straight national championship team, the program's second most after only the NFL modern record 15 last season.

There are plenty of success stories of former Georgia players who went undrafted. Those include center David Andrews, defensive lineman Abry Jones, running back Danny Ware, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and punter Drew Butler

Georgia football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson, kicker Jack Podlesny and offensive guard/center Warren Ericson are still available.

Jack Podlesny signs with Minnesota Vikings

Kicker Jack Podlesny is signing with the Vikings, his agent confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald.

The Saint Simons native was 26 of 29 last season on field goals and 73 of 74 on extra points, earning first-team All-SEC honors by the coaches and Associated Press.

Podlesny went 61 of 74 for his career on field goals with a long of 53 yards. He had 86 touchbacks on 134 kickoffs at Georgia.

Kearis Jackson signing with Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson is signing with the Tennessee Titans, according to Jackson’s Facebook post with a graphic from the agency that represents him.

The Fort Valley native had 78 catches for 1,107 yards and 4 touchdowns during his five Georgia seasons including 21 for 320 yards last season. He also had 35 kick returns for a 21.7 average and 42 punt returns for an average of 8.0 yards.

UGA Bulldogs selected in the NFL Draft

Jalen Carter | Philadelphia Eagles, first round, No. 9 overallBroderick Jones | Pittsburgh Steelers, first round, No. 14 overall

Nolan Smith | Philadelphia Eagles, first round, No. 30 overall

Darnell Washington | Pittsburgh Steelers, third round, No. 93 overall

Kelee Ringo | Philadelphia Eagles, fourth round, No. 105 overall

Stetson Bennett | Los Angeles Rams, fourth round, No. 128 overall

Chris Smith | Las Vegas Raiders, fourth round, No. 170 overall

Robert Beal | San Francisco 49ers, fifth round, No. 173 overall

Warren McClendon | Los Angeles Rams, fifth round, No. 174 overall

Kenny McIntosh | Seattle Seahawks, seventh round, No. 237

