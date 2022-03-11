Tracking Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 NCAA transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs football program has already seen five players leave the school for other programs within the SEC this offseason. Georgia won the 2021 national championship, but that does not mean that every player is satisfied with their role.

Georgia has lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal at defensive back and wide receiver. The Bulldogs lost defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to Miami and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to LSU, which contributes to the high amount of transfers at those two position groups.

To date, Georgia has lost seven players to other programs and one player (quarterback JT Daniels) remains in the transfer portal.

Cornerback Ameer Speed transfers to Michigan State

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ameer Speed joins former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker at Michigan State. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia started Ameer Speed to begin the 2021 football season. Speed eventually lost his starting role to Kelee Ringo. Ameer Speed has transferred to Michigan State.

Cornerback Latavious Brini transfers to Arkansas

Georgia football loses a physical nickel cornerback in Latavious Brini. He is headed to Arkansas and will play under former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Brini lost playing time to William Poole late in the 2021 season.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfers to Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton turned heads with his transfer to Alabama. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Burton’s transfer is both a significant blow to Georgia’s offense and a big gain for Alabama’s receiver room. Burton recorded 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns for Georgia in 2021.

There’s no doubt he likes Alabama’s history of developing receivers and is looking forward to playing with Bryce Young. Burton’s transfer is leaving a lasting sting of pain with Bulldog fans.

Wide receiver Justin Robinson heads to Mississippi State

Justin Robinson’s transfer to Mississippi State hurts Georgia’s depth at wide receiver, but is something UGA is prepared to overcome. Georgia returns Arik Gilbert, who is back with the program.

Robinson figures to see more touches of the ball in Mike Leach’s air raid offense. Mississippi State frequently has four receivers on the field and threw the ball 704 times in 2021 (most in the NCAA). Georgia only attempted 407 passes. Georgia plays Mississippi State on Nov. 12.

Wide receiver Jaylen Johnson transfers to ECU

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson did all the right things to help contribute during his career in Athens. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Johnson is headed to ECU, where he should have a much bigger role. The former Georgia Bulldog worked hard to see the field at UGA and finished 2021 with three catches for 29 yards.

Quarterback JT Daniels: remains in NCAA transfer portal

JT Daniels never lost a game at Georgia as the starter. He lost his job to Stetson Bennett and is anticipated to wait until graduating from Georgia before transferring.

He is considering Oregon State, Missouri, and West Virginia at the moment.

Cornerback Jalen Kimber transfers to Florida

Jalen Kimber played in four games for Georgia from 2020-2021. He missed most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury and has now transferred to the Florida Gators. Georgia will see him again Oct. 29.

Running back Lovasea Carroll picks South Carolina

Lovasea Carroll never quite made an impact after changing positions to defensive back at Georgia. He plans to play running back at South Carolina. The Bulldogs travel to face the Gamecocks on Sept. 17. Carroll was an elite running back recruit coming out of IMG Academy.

Incoming transfers: none yet

Georgia football can add more talent transfer portal. The Bulldogs don’t have any incoming transfers yet, but the Dawgs will be in contention for elite transfers this spring. Georgia could still lose a few more transfers, which would open up a few slots for incoming players.

Georgia added Derion Kendrick, Arik Gilbert, and Tykee Smith last year.

